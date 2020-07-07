December 27, 1966 - July 3, 2020 MIDDLETON TOBACCOVILLE Tony Allen Middleton, 53, passed away on Friday night, July 3, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Tony was born on December 27, 1966 in Forsyth County to the late Charles H. Middleton, Jr. and Mrs. Ruby Jane Oakley. He was a member of Rosebud Christian Church and was employed by Piedmont Sheet Metal with 15 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved racing, especially with his family at Middleton racing, loved his dogs, and was a fan of the Washington Redskins. In addition to his father, Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jones Oakley and Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Middleton. Tony is survived by his mother, Jane Oakley Wiles (David), daughter, Ashley Davis (Amanda), fiancée Carol Shearer, brother Michael Middleton (fiancée Casey Masencup), half-sister Angie M. Tucker, grandson, Watson Hawkins, and a host of loving aunts and uncles, and several special nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Piedmont Sheet Metal for all of their love and support throughout the years. There will be an 10:00 am graveside service held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Rosebud Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Dan Daugherty officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Funeral home pandemic guidelines still apply. Memorials may be made to Rosebud Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 1918 Rosebud Road, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Middleton family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052
