October 9, 1945 - October 3, 2019 Mickles Yadkinville - Mrs. Linda Branon Mickles, 73, of Dan Taylor Drive, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born October 9, 1945 in Yadkin County to the late Howard and Pearl Smith Renegar. Mrs. Mickles worked for several years at Hoots Memorial Hospital, before retiring from Dr. Brown with ear, nose, and throat specialist. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Mrs. Mickles was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker to her family. She loved spending time with each of them, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchild, and taking her great-grandchild to church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Gracie Branon; her sister, Marie and her brother, Grady Renegar. Surviving are her beloved husband of 20 years, Denny Mickles, of the home; 3 children, Lisa Branon, Mark Branon and fiance', Fotini, Tim Branon and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Tyler Branon and wife, Megan, Shawn Branon; great-granddaughter, Cali Branon; her step-children, Scotty Mickles and wife, Melissa, Misty Dawn Mickles; step-grandchildren, Caiti and Addisyn Mickles; her brother, Jerry Renegar and wife, Shelby; several nieces, nephews, and her faithful canine companions, Molly and Roscoe. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 PM Sunday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:30 PM Sunday in Mt. Zion Baptist Church by Rev. Bill Hale and Rev. Hobert Freeman. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2725 East Old US Hwy. 421, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
