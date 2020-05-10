Mickle, Opal Louise Martin June 5, 1942 - May 6, 2020 WALNUT COVE Opal Louise Martin Mickle, 77, died Wednesday afternoon, May 6, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Opal was born on June 5, 1942 in Forsyth County to the late Charles Reid and Myrtis Mitchell Martin. She worked at Parkdale Mills, helped at the East Stokes Outreach Center and was an Avon Regional Representative. Opal was a giver and a great cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tony Mickle. Opal is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Franklin D. Mickle; 2 children, Felicia Smith and Monty Mickle; 3 grandchildren, Montana Mickle (Carlianne), Hannah Mickle and Julia Mickle, and sister, Carlene Wood. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Pastor Randy Jessup officiating. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to East Stokes Outreach Ministry, PO Box 973 Walnut Cove NC, 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mickle family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Highway 65 West Walnut Cove NC, 27052

