December 11, 1928 - August 4, 2019 Ted Andrew Mickey, 90, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Sunday, August 4, at Forsyth Medical Hospital. He was born on December 11, 1928 to Carl E. Mickey, Sr., and Thelma Kiger Mickey of Winston-Salem. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1949, where he earned 12 varsity letters in football, baseball and basketball and was All-Forsyth County in three sports. He attended High Point University for two years and signed a professional baseball contract as a minor-league pitcher with the New York Giants before being drafted by the U.S. Army in 1951. After basic training in Hawaii at Schofield Barracks, he served in South Korea for two years in the Korean War. He returned home to Winston-Salem to work at Bell South/AT&T for 33 years, retiring in December 1985. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and volunteered for 23 years delivering Meals on Wheels. He also officiated high school and college basketball games as a referee for 30 years. He grew up attending Ogburn Memorial Methodist Church from age 4 to 66, and in recent years, was a member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church where he was involved in senior activities. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Wright Mickey of Winston-Salem; daughter Lisa D. Mickey of New Smyrna Beach, FL; son Mark A. Mickey (wife Danta), grand-daughter Marlana Mickey, and step-grandchildren Brooke Peacock and Matthew Peacock, all of Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8 at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to senior programs at Maple Springs United Methodist Church or to the donor's choice of charities. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
