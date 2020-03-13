June 1, 1955 - March 11, 2020 Ronnie Washington Mickey, 64, of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel with Rev. Jeff Severt officiating the service. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm in Obids Baptist Church Cemetery, West Jefferson, NC. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Mickey was born on June 1, 1955 in Forsyth County to the late Sidney Grieder Mickey and Opal Irene Ayers Mickey. Ronnie loved spending time with his family and held a special place in his heart for each of them. Ron loved being around people and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved God and attended Piedmont Bible College to learn more about his Savior. He was a member of Pinedale Christian Church. Ronnie graduated from High Point University receiving a bachelor of science degree in accounting. Ron was successful in starting his own accounting business and had many loving, loyal clients (friends). He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Bobby Mickey; and his sister, Mary-Ruth Holt. Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Pam Mickey of the home; his two sons, Tommy Mickey (Monica) of WS; and Timmy Mickey (Molly) of Clemmons; brothers, Wayne Mickey of King; David Mickey (Donna) of Advance; his sisters, Martha Garrison (Alvin) of Lewisville; Ruby Embler (Donald) of WS; Ann Winstead (Grover) of Whitsett; and Ellen Hodges (Terry) of WS; five grandchildren, Bryson Mickey, Lexi Mickey, Savannah Mickey, Noah Mickey and Nolan Mickey; along with many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials can be made to the American Lung Cancer Association and to Obids Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 194 Obids Baptist Church Rd., West Jefferson, NC 28694. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Mickey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries