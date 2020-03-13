June 1, 1955 - March 11, 2020 Ronnie Washington Mickey, 64, of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel with Rev. Jeff Severt officiating the service. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm in Obids Baptist Church Cemetery, West Jefferson, NC. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Mickey was born on June 1, 1955 in Forsyth County to the late Sidney Grieder Mickey and Opal Irene Ayers Mickey. Ronnie loved spending time with his family and held a special place in his heart for each of them. Ron loved being around people and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved God and attended Piedmont Bible College to learn more about his Savior. He was a member of Pinedale Christian Church. Ronnie graduated from High Point University receiving a bachelor of science degree in accounting. Ron was successful in starting his own accounting business and had many loving, loyal clients (friends). He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Bobby Mickey; and his sister, Mary-Ruth Holt. Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Pam Mickey of the home; his two sons, Tommy Mickey (Monica) of WS; and Timmy Mickey (Molly) of Clemmons; brothers, Wayne Mickey of King; David Mickey (Donna) of Advance; his sisters, Martha Garrison (Alvin) of Lewisville; Ruby Embler (Donald) of WS; Ann Winstead (Grover) of Whitsett; and Ellen Hodges (Terry) of WS; five grandchildren, Bryson Mickey, Lexi Mickey, Savannah Mickey, Noah Mickey and Nolan Mickey; along with many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials can be made to the American Lung Cancer Association and to Obids Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 194 Obids Baptist Church Rd., West Jefferson, NC 28694. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Most Popular
-
NC Gov.: Cancel large gatherings, work from home. Recommendation comes the same day 2 in Forsyth test positive for coronavirus.
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
Witness: I lied to stay out of jail. Innocence hearing probes convictions of 4 teens accused of killing Chris Paul’s grandfather.
-
Davidson County woman tested for coronavirus, waiting for results
-
Wake Forest Baptist, Novant, Cone Health limit visitors. Hospitals ask that only immediate family members visit.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately