WINSTON-SALEM - Ms. Hattie Mae Mickens died Nov. 12, 2019. Family visitation will be 12 Noon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at White Rock Baptist Church with funeral services following at 12:30 pm. Please make condolences at hooperfuneralhome.net.
