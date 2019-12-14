Mr. Edward Norfleet "Ned" Michaels, of Mount Airy, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital, at the age of 84. Born in Durham, he was the son of the late Edward Healy and Helen Pritchard Michaels. Ned graduated from Durham High School and attended Guilford College. He retired from Renfro Corporation as treasurer after 37 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Deal Michaels; three children, Karen, Rebecca, and Rick; four grandchildren; a sister, Judy; and a brother, John. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, with the Reverend Sarah Morris officiating. Visitors are welcome at the Michaels' home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 472 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services P.O. Box 1288 Mt Airy, NC 27030
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately