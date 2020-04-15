February 21, 1941 - April 10, 2020 Elizabeth (Liz) Parker Messick peacefully departed to her eternal home to be with our Heavenly Father on Good Friday, the 10th of April, 2020. She gained her place at the cross on the very day that our Lord and Savior gave us all the gift of eternal salvation. It gives us great joy and makes us smile to know that she has been reunited with her beloved son, Tim. Liz Messick was born in Tarboro, North Carolina on the 21st of February, 1941, to Robert Louis Parker and Minnie Irene Parker. From Tarboro, the family moved west to Winston-Salem, North Carolina when Liz was eight years old and she remained a resident until she moved to Lewisville, North Carolina with her husband in 1964. Liz graduated from Reynolds High School in 1959. The summer after high school graduation Liz moved to Yellowstone National Park to work in a hospital. During her time there she experienced a pretty significant earthquake. Upon return from her summer adventure, Liz began working at Western Electric as an administrative assistant. On the 12th of February, 1960, Liz married the love of her life, Tom Messick. First son, Tommy was born in 1961 followed by Troy in 1962. At that point, Liz began her exciting journey as a full time mom. Third son, Tim was born in 1966 followed by the baby boy, Trent in 1969. Always up for a challenge, Liz started a new career in the school system when Trent began elementary school. Her first WS/FC job was at Lewisville Elementary. After several years she moved to Whitaker school and finally ended her career at the WS/FC Schools Central Office. Upon retirement she continued to substitute for ten years in many different schools around the system. From 1959 until the present, the family worshiped at South Fork of Christ where Liz lovingly labored as an elementary Bible class teacher, led the children's worship ministry along with her husband, Tom, always participated eagerly and enthusiastically in VBS, and volunteered to host numerous youth group activities. One of her greatest joys was being grandmother (Maw) to her six granddaughters Briann, Emma, Chandler, Addyson, Landrey, and Abby and her two grandsons, Joshua, and Rob. She loved Christmas and nothing gave her more joy than giving the perfect gift, especially to her grandchildren. She was also well known for her extensive Santa Claus figurine collection and she has passed that passion on to her daughters-in-law. Liz enjoyed traveling with Tom and especially if the destination involved a beach. She loved experiencing the diversity of peoples and their cultures around the world. Liz's other interests included sewing, crafts, puzzles and gardening. She worked tirelessly in her yard to create a beautiful canvas of color. Liz loved her family well and provided an outstanding example to her children, nieces, nephews and others on what it is to be a humble servant of Christ. She was a kind, hospitable, charitable and selfless spirit that never missed an opportunity to give of herself to the downtrodden and forgotten. We love you so dearly and will miss your sweet spirit but we know you are worshipping our Savior face to face now and we look forward to being reunited with you. She is survived by her husband of of 60 years, Tom; son, Tom Jr. and his wife, Lori, their daughter, Emma and their son, Joshua and his wife, Abby; son, Troy and his wife Cheryl and their daughter, Briann and their son Rob; son, Trent and his wife, Angel and their daughters, Chandler, Addyson, and Landrey; and her three sisters, Barbara and husband Dale Harriman, Jacqueline Richey, and Teresa and her husband Jeff Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her precious son, Timothy (Tim) Scott and her mother and father, Minnie and Robert Parker. Due to the unprecedented restrictions related to the world-wide outbreak of illness, we heartbreakingly regret that there will be no public visitation. A private funeral service is to be conducted on Friday, the 17th of April, 2020, in the chapel of Vogler Funeral Home in Clemmons, North Carolina. A private interment will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Warner Chapel Church of Christ in Clemmons, North Carolina. The family will provide more information about a future celebration of Liz's life to be held when we are able to once again embrace each other and share personally about Liz's life well lived. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed towards Sally's Angels. Sally's Angels is a nonprofit started in 2006 that provides essential and non-essential support for critically and chronically ill children and their families that are receiving medical care in our region. Sally's Angels, P.O. Box 1395, Clemmons, NC 27012 Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
At 16, he had a role in a fatal shooting at Wake Forest. After sentencing, he’ll likely be released soon.
-
Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in Forsyth County
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
April 27 could end senior year for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately