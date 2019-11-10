May 16, 1936 - November 8, 2019 Helen Marie Lyerly Messer, 83, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Brighton Gardens in Winston-Salem. Helen was born to James Robert Lyerly and Helen Rose Roberson and on May 16, 1936 in Forsyth County. She attended Lewisville High School and graduated in 1955. She met her husband William "Bill" Howard Messer during this time, and they were married in July of 1957. Helen worked as office manager for many years at Milpak Graphics. "Nothing is as beautiful as the fall color palette of nature." Helen was an artist and worked in many types of mediums from charcoal drawings up through oil paintings and everything in between. Many of her paintings contained fall color scenes. She loved to travel and had been to many states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as a trip into Mexico. She traveled with her sister Carrie on their trip to Hawaii and on several cruises, having many good times together. It was with Carrie that she flew over the volcanoes in Hawaii in a helicopter she often described it as one of the best trips she had ever taken. Helen and Bill took many trips to Las Vegas and to Cherokee, and they enjoyed every single one. Her last official trip was with Bill and his friend David Binkley to Cherokee in late 2017. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister Judy; and her brother, Sonny. She is survived by her sister, Carrie Bass (Steven) and her brother, Kenneth Lyerly; two sons, Jason Messer (April) and Brian Messer (Diana); three grandchildren, Caitlin Messer, Luke Messer and Aimee Messer; as well as two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Clara. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM 7:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel, 6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023. While Helen leaves behind many friends and family members, it was her wish to have a simple service and her ashes to be scattered amongst the many places she loved. She is now reunited with her husband, Willie. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
