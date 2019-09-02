December 12, 1944 - August 30, 2019 Mrs. Edith Holleman Messer, 74, of Lewisville passed away on Friday, September 30, 2019 at Vienna Village. She was born on December 12, 1944 in Forsyth County to Lonnie and Pearl Macemore Holleman. She was of the Baptist faith and had attended Robinhood Road Baptist Church for the past few years. She volunteered at Vienna Village doing many different things until her health failed. She was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Messer; two brothers; and four sisters. Left to cherish her memory is a son, Mike Messer and wife Shelley of Lewisville and a grandson Mason Messer. A graveside service will be conducted 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John E. Hackworth Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 8:45 AM 9:45 AM at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.haywoth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries