Boonville - William V. Mertes I, 79, moved home with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday November 5, 2019. He was born to Edward J. Mertes and Pearl A. Whitner in Pittsburgh, PA. Awaiting to see him again in heaven are his wife, Margaret Mertes, and his children, Connie Spooner, Veronica Damon, Elizabeth Abbott, Stephanie Spooner, Regina Sexton, and William Mertes III, and their spouses. He is accompanied in heaven by his son, Joseph Hover. He has many grandchildren who will carry on his memory. Family will be celebrating his life at 1 PM on November 16, 2019 at Boonville Methodist Church.
