August 21, 1944 - April 1, 2020 Mr. Junior Ray Merritt, 75, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home. He was born August 21, 1944 in Forsyth County, the son of Hobert Ray and Dorothy Tuttle Merritt. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed going to the beach and playing poker. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Jackson. Survivors include his wife, Linda D. Merritt; a son, Jody Ray Merritt (Susan); two stepchildren, Melinda Lester and John Ammons; two sisters, Kay Shell (Gary) and Vicki Willard; two grandchildren, Joshua Ray Merritt and Ashley Brook Merritt and four step-grandchildren. A private graveside will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

