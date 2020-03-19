May 19, 1935 - March 15, 2020 Mr. Dennis Hugh Meroney, 84, a resident of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away March 15, 2020. Hugh was born May 19, 1935 in Asheville, NC (Buncombe County), a son of the late Lloyd Meroney and the late Mamie Truell Meroney. Hugh served his country in the U.S. Navy, and was a former employee of UPS. He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church, enjoyed country music, fishing, motorcycle riding and as an outdoorsman was happy being outside doing various activities such as working and taking care of his farm and pitching horse shoes. Hugh loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Meroney Pence. On September 12, 1957, he married Marilyn Stone, who survives, of the home. Surviving is his son, John Steven Meroney of Winston-Salem, his daughter, Patricia M. Maxwell (Scott) of Augusta, West Virginia; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; his brother John Stanley Meroney (Marsha) of Kernersville; his sister, JoAn Cutler (Duane) of Winston-Salem, his brother-in-law, and Don Pence of Winston-Salem and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Christ Wesleyan Church with Pastor Mark Norris officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by Military Burial Honor Guard. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 PM at the church. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem (Wallburg) is privileged to assist the Meroney family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Hugh's honor to Christ Wesleyan Church, 2390 Union Cross Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Meroney family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Most Popular
-
Research Parkway reopens after tractor trailer plunges from highway onto road below
-
City declares state of emergency as DHHS reports 8 more COVID-19 cases statewide
-
Gov. bars dine-in at restaurants, warns community spread of COVID-19 is likely occurring. For now, all NC cases linked to travel.
-
Recreation centers close. Firefighters won't respond to assisted living centers. Here’s a list of COVID-19 measures taken by the City of Winston-Salem.
-
Governor Cooper orders public schools to close statewide in face of COVID-19 pandemic
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately