May 19, 1935 - March 15, 2020 Mr. Dennis Hugh Meroney, 84, a resident of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away March 15, 2020. Hugh was born May 19, 1935 in Asheville, NC (Buncombe County), a son of the late Lloyd Meroney and the late Mamie Truell Meroney. Hugh served his country in the U.S. Navy, and was a former employee of UPS. He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church, enjoyed country music, fishing, motorcycle riding and as an outdoorsman was happy being outside doing various activities such as working and taking care of his farm and pitching horse shoes. Hugh loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Meroney Pence. On September 12, 1957, he married Marilyn Stone, who survives, of the home. Surviving is his son, John Steven Meroney of Winston-Salem, his daughter, Patricia M. Maxwell (Scott) of Augusta, West Virginia; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; his brother John Stanley Meroney (Marsha) of Kernersville; his sister, JoAn Cutler (Duane) of Winston-Salem, his brother-in-law, and Don Pence of Winston-Salem and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Christ Wesleyan Church with Pastor Mark Norris officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by Military Burial Honor Guard. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 PM at the church. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem (Wallburg) is privileged to assist the Meroney family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Hugh's honor to Christ Wesleyan Church, 2390 Union Cross Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Meroney family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

