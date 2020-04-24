November 15, 1961 - April 19, 2020 David Walter Mengel of East Bend passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in his home. He was born November 15, 1961 in Beaver Falls, PA. He is the son of the late George Walter Mengel and Ellen Sosack. He was preceeded in death by his brother, Luther Dale Mengel, his father, George Mengel, and stepfather, Fred Sosack. He is survived by his mother, Ellen Sosack; four children, David, Jennifer, Beth and Aimee; and five grandchildren, ReeAnne, Parker, Alex, Keirian, and Taylor. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles and cousins. David was well known and loved by many through the different groups and organizations he was involved with, and his work. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Greensboro is assisting the family during this time. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial will be held at a later date.
