March 9, 1940 - June 29, 2020 Richard Eugene Mendenhall, 80, of Gus Hill Road in Clemmons, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. A private graveside will be held at Center United Methodist Church Cemetery, where he was a member, with Rev. Mitch Wilson officiating services. Mr. Mendenhall was born March 9, 1940, in Davidson County to Richard James Mendenhall and Luna Viola Sink Mendenhall. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sue Kepley Mendenhall. Richard is survived by his son, Jeff Mendenhall (Kim) of Lexington; two daughters, Kathy Hamilton (Donald) of Clemmons and Stacy Hill (Tony) of Clemmons; three sisters, Kay Beck of Clemmons, Margaret Freedle of Lexington, and Brenda Leonard (Jimmy) of Winston Salem; 6 grandchildren, Amanda Padgett (Josh), Mason Hamilton, Hope Mendenhall, Carter Hamilton, Gavin Hill, Gracin Hill; and 2 great-grandchildren, Adam Padgett, and Katie Padgett. Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 186 Center Church Road, Lexington NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel

