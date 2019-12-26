August 21, 1937 - December 23, 2019 Harvey Lee Mendenhall, 82, died Monday afternoon, December 23, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Health Center. Harvey was born on August 21, 1937 in Yadkin County, NC, to the late John H. and Lillian Hardy Mendenhall. He loved his family, children and grandchildren dearly, and he enjoyed time with them and playing golf on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Harvey was retired from Terminix and he served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael H. Mendenhall, and 5 brothers and sisters. Harvey is survived by his 2 children, Sandra M. Posey (Scott), and Randy Mendenhall (Karen); daughter-in-law, Pam Mendenhall Byrd; 6 grandchildren, Zach, John, Shannon, Justin, Jesse, Courtney, and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Kearney M. Mendenhall and wife Emily; and a special friend, Lynn Teal. There will be a 2:00 pm Funeral Service held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Brian Taylor and Pastor Buddy Whittington officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with military honors. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mendenhall family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC Hwy 65 W; P.O. Box 471; Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Mendenhall, Harvey Lee
