January 2, 1937 - December 14, 2019 Bertha Edna Waddell Mendenhall, 82, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. She was born January 2, 1937 in Wilkes County to the late Steve Waddell and Bertha Hemric Waddell. Edna was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, was retired from Lucia Inc., and child development. She also enjoyed baking and decorating cakes. Surviving are her children, Loretta Mendenhall Sebastian, James Timothy Mendenhall (Sue Ann), Christopher Allen Mendenhall (Lynn) and Robert Steven Mendenhall (Cindy); eight grandchildren: Mark Miller (Billie), Heather Miller Jurgensen (Blake), Caroline Sebastian (Clint Simonsen), Benjamin (Ben) Sebastian, Jessica Mendenhall, April Mendenhall Bowen, Katherine Mendenhall Andrews (Joshua) and Jennifer Mendenhall; four great-grandchildren: Kylie Jurgensen, Kaitlyn Miller, Dalton Miller and Braydon Jurgensen; and a brother, William (Bill) Waddell (Joann). She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Mendenhall; a daughter, Linda Mendenhall Miller; grandson, Robert Adam Mendenhall and 3 brothers. Funeral services will be conducted December 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Fall Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Don Hudson, Rev. Randy Johnson and Rev. Charlie Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Island Ford Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends December 21, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of service at the church. The family would like to give special thanks to Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Mt. Valley Hospice staff and Terry Pardue, her caregiver. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 3345 Fall Creek Church Rd., Jonesville, NC 28642 or Island Ford Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2124 NC Hwy 67, Jonesville, NC 28642 Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 4517 Little Mountain Road, Jonesville, NC 28642
