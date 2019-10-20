July 6, 1920 - October 16, 2019 Mr. B.E. "Mendy" Mendenhall, Jr., 99, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on July 6, 1920 to B.E. Mendenhall, Sr. and Ada Mae Mendenhall. B.E. cared greatly about education. He was on the Davidson County School Board and was a trustee of Davidson County Community College. B.E. was later appointed to the State Board of Community Colleges. He was Vice President of Superior Manufacturing Company. B.E. served in the Navy. He was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ, where he served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and was the chairman of the committee that helped modernize the church building. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Hewlett Mendenhall and daughter, Camille Autry. Surviving are his children, Larry Mendenhall and Sherry Rethwisch and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Davidson County Community College, 297 Davidson Community College Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately