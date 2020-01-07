September 17, 1923 - January 5, 2020 Lottie Holcomb Melton, 96, passed away January 5, 2020 at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living. Mrs. Melton was born on September 17, 1923 to the late Dave and Tishie Holcomb and was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Mrs. Melton retired from both Hanes Hosiery and United States Postal Service. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles "Red" Melton; sisters, Ruth Brown, Bertha Hall, and Mary Walburn; and brothers, Ray and James Holcomb. She is survived by one son, Ronald "Ronnie" Melton of Davidson County; and numerous nieces and nephews. Serivces will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek with Rev. Kivett Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. ln lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to Salem Baptist Church, 429 S Broad St., W-S, NC 27101 or to the charity of the donor's choice in Lottie's memory. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Mallard Ridge for their expert and caring attention given to Lottie in her and our time of need. Also, to all the ladies with Right at Home who cared for her during very trying times; Carlene Moony who was there almost every day to ensure Lottie had her chocolate fix and a very special thank you to Vickie Turner with Age with Grace who assured Lottie received the proper and timely care she needed in her passing years, as well as the support she has given to her son during these trying times. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
