Gloria Elizabeth Miller Melton, 88, a resident of Knightdale and a former longtime resident of Winston-Salem, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born November 8, 1931 in Guilford County, the daughter of William Owen Miller, Sr. and Maud Jones Miller. Gloria was a graduate of Hanes High School in Winston-Salem and Woman's College (UNC-Greensboro). She worked with the Trust Dept. at Wachovia Bank & Trust in Winston-Salem for over 30 years. While a resident of Winston-Salem, she was a member of Old Town Baptist Church. When she moved to Knightdale in 1998, she became a member of Knightdale Baptist Church. She was married to Broadus Melton, Jr. who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ruth Miller Knott. Gloria is survived by her sister, Jewel Miller Wilson of Greensboro; her brother, William Owen Miller, Jr. of Tobaccoville and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem. Memorials may be made in Gloria's memory to Liberty Homecare and Hospice, 3134 Wendell Blvd., Wendell, NC 27591. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is serving the family. Condolences: haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Melton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries