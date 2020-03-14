Martha V. Meeks, 70, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully at 1:45 am Friday March 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her kitties and her family. She was born in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 1949 to James and Willie (Maness) Vining who preceded her in death. A cat enthusiast, Martha was very proud of her two daughters and was an avid Vincennes University basketball fan supporting her husband while he coached. Martha was a teacher and graduated from Grimsley High School and East Carolina University. Surviving are her husband Harry Meeks whom she married on May 20, 1978; her two girls in which she was so proud of, Molly Lee and her husband Jim of Denver N.C and Melanie Meeks of Plainfield, IN; her three beautiful grandchildren Lincoln James Lee, Sadler James Meeks, and Walter Robert Lee; along with two cousins Brad Phillips and his wife Carol, and Steve Ingold. Martha never met a stranger, befriending all who came across her path. She greatly enjoyed tutoring her husband's basketball players over the years. Her love for her kitties was unmatched, as was her love for a good fart joke. In her spare time, she enjoyed embarrassing her daughters (all in good fun, of course), frying peanuts, and loving her three grandsons. A Celebration of Martha's Life will be held at 5:00 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home, 524 Broadway, Vincennes, with Pastor Pete White officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until the service time on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Vincennes Pet Port. Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Martha Meeks.
