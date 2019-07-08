April 24, 1927 - July 7, 2019 Mrs. Lucy Gray Manuel Medlock, 92, passed away Sunday, July 07, 2019 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on April 24, 1927 the daughter of the late William Walter Manuel and Wilda Beatrice Sechrist Manuel. Lucy was a lifelong volunteer. She volunteered at Forsyth Medical Center for many years with her special friends, Dot and Shirley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Newman Mayo Medlock; two brothers; and four sisters. Mrs. Medlock is survived by a daughter, Sandra Gray Medlock of Winston-Salem; a sister, Faye Mitchell of Greensboro; and a brother, L.H. Manuel (Peggy) of Pilot Mountain. She is also survived by numerous nieces; nephews; and special neighbors; Maggie Pell and Teresa Simmons. Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall with Rev. Jim Thompson officiating. Private burial will follow in Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her daughter, Sandra Medlock's personal account at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, 5680 Windy Hill Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

