April 24, 1927 - July 7, 2019 Mrs. Lucy Gray Manuel Medlock, 92, passed away Sunday, July 07, 2019 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on April 24, 1927 the daughter of the late William Walter Manuel and Wilda Beatrice Sechrist Manuel. Lucy was a lifelong volunteer. She volunteered at Forsyth Medical Center for many years with her special friends, Dot and Shirley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Newman Mayo Medlock; two brothers; and four sisters. Mrs. Medlock is survived by a daughter, Sandra Gray Medlock of Winston-Salem; a sister, Faye Mitchell of Greensboro; and a brother, L.H. Manuel (Peggy) of Pilot Mountain. She is also survived by numerous nieces; nephews; and special neighbors; Maggie Pell and Teresa Simmons. Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall with Rev. Jim Thompson officiating. Private burial will follow in Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her daughter, Sandra Medlock's personal account at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, 5680 Windy Hill Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
Most Popular
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
3 teenagers arrested in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy
-
7-month-old baby dies at Brenner Children's Hospital; police say the infant was a victim of a homicide
-
Threats prompt warning for young people in LGBTQ community to steer clear of float in Sparta parade
-
The ‘Bicycle Lady’ is still thinking about a missing bike. Thankfully, people are still thinking about her.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately