Medlin, Pauline Sims November 21, 1935 - May 5, 2020 Polly Medlin, née Pauline Winston Sims on November 21, 1935 in Washington, D.C to Lucille Warfield Mehl and Paul Sims, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, May 5th. She was proud of her roots which traced primarily to the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Her grandfather, a U.S. Congressman from Tennessee, was an important supporter of the nineteenth amendment which gave women the right to vote. Her father helped shape the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before moving to New York to work as an investment advisor. Polly lived in Cedarhurst, Long Island until her parents divorced when she was 12, and then lived with her mother in Charleston and Baltimore before attending Holton Arms in Washington, DC. Polly was passionate about education and spoke reverently of her time at Holton Arms, where she served on the Honor Council, studied Art History and French, and spent afternoons mastering the walls of the National Gallery of Art. After graduating from Holton Arms in 1955, she studied English at UNC Chapel Hill, where she met her husband of 55 years, John G. Medlin, Jr. After her graduation in 1957, Polly and John were married at the Bethlehem Chapel of the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. They then moved to Norfolk, VA, where she worked as a social worker while John served in the Navy. Shortly after their first daughter was born, they moved to Winston-Salem for John to begin his long career at Wachovia. Polly, a devoted wife and mother, was John's equal in every way. Her commitment to life-long learning, staying abreast of current events, and supporting the arts and humanities were unparalleled, and her sense of civic responsibility unwavering. A member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, the Junior League of Winston-Salem, and the Club of Twenty Gardens, she was devoted to historic preservation, the arts, and her community. A talented artist, she leaves us with beautiful reminders of her keen eye and incredible taste. Elegant and poised, outspoken and gutsy, high-principled and upright, Polly was truly an iconic woman. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Medlin Hale (Sheffield) and Ridgely Medlin Phillips (John), her grandchildren, Johnny Phillips, Winston Phillips Beasley (Trevor), her great-grandson, John Grimes Beasley, and Sheffield, Thomas, and John Hale. There will be a family graveside service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate gifts to the Salem Academy Sisters' Merit Scholarship Fund. 601 S Church Street Winston -Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral Home 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem,NC,27101
Most Popular
-
Vivian Burke, a longtime member of the city council and matriarch of a family deeply entrenched in local politics, has died
-
Tyson worker at Wilkesboro processing plant: 'It’s infested now. … We’re between a rock and hard place.'
-
My Take On Wake: Most of us never saw the real Danny Manning; here’s hoping that’s not the case with Steve Forbes
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Winston-Salem rehab center previously cited for failure to practice infectious disease protocols
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a $50 gift card from Dalton's Crossing.
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately