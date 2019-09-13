January 19, 1932 - September 8, 2019 Kanuto Medina passed away Sunday, September 8th at the Kate B. Reynolds Trellis Supportive Care. He was called home after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He passed away in the same manner in which he lived his life, quietly, peacefully, with dignity. He was surrounded and comforted by loved ones. Kanuto was born and raised in Kansas City, Mo. After serving in the United States Navy, he began his career with Schlitz (Stroh's) Brewery from where he retired. He was transferred and brought his family to Winston-Salem in 1973. Kanuto was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was very involved with Junior Achievement and spent years coaching Little League baseball. Kanuto was also a lifelong Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fan. He was well received by all who had the pleasure of meeting him. He never spoke a harsh word about anyone and carried a perpetual smile upon his face. He was a devout Catholic who rarely missed a service until the very end of his journey, when he was no longer able to physically attend Mass. He was widowed twice--by Grace Medina, the mother of his children, and Betty Smith Medina. His love of family never wavered and was deep and pure. He did indeed lead a life well lived. Kanuto was preceded in death by his brother Frank Medina, daughters Stephanie Capps and Teresa McDermod. He is survived by his children Monica Medina-Murphy ( Jeff) and Knute "Buddy" Medina, his four sisters, Mickey Rojas, Lupe Lau, Paula Vutich and Juanita Ray; his sons-in-law William "Chip" Capps, Bob McDermod and Jeff Murphy; his grandchildren Jennifer Capps, Bill Capps (Sandra), Sara McDermod, Bill McDermod (Jennifer), Melanie Wall (Nick), Michael Murphy (Jessica) and Taylor McAninch; great-grandchildren Holden Capps, Scarlett Murphy and Kit Wall. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, September 14 at Frank Vogler & Sons Chapel in Clemmons, NC. The family will receive friends following the service. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for the loving care provided to Kanuto and his family. Frank Vogler & Sons
