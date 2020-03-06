Winston-Salem - Margaret Johnson Meadows, 80, died Feb. 28th. Graveside service will be held Monday 1:00 p.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park. Visitation from 11:00 until 12:30 Monday at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel.

