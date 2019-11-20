July 4, 1948 - November 16, 2019 East Bend - Linda Stout Meadows, 71, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born July 4, 1948 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Tonis and Imogene Stout. Linda was a member of New Home United Methodist Church. Linda, lovingly known as Nanna, enjoyed good conversation with friends, reading books and spending time with her family. Linda never met a stranger. She also had a special place in her heart for her dear canine companions. Her family will always cherish her and the wonderful, loving times they shared. Linda is survived by her husband of 40 years, Daniel Meadows; sons Jay (Angie) Funk and Chris (Lynn) Funk; grandchildren Jacob, Jessica, Caden and Caitlyn; and great-granddaughter Diana. In keeping with Linda's wishes, there will be a cremation. Also, for family and friends there will be a celebration of life reception held Friday, November 22 in the New Home United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from 5 PM to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Home United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3340 Smithtown Road, East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
