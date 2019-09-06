March 9, 1931 - August 28, 2019 Mrs. Lillian Irene Hughes Meadows, 88, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Lillian is the daughter of the late Robert "Bob" and Irene Arnold Hughes. She is survived by three children, Vanessa, Monica and Mantillia Meadows and three grandchildren, all of Atlanta, Georgia; three sisters Geraldine Hughes Kiser of Hyattsville, Maryland, Othelia Hughes of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Opal Hughes Watkins of Pilot Mountain, NC. Lillian was pre-deceased by four siblings, Walter, Robert, and J.K. Hughes as well as one sister, Christine Hughes Jessup. Funeral services will be held at 12 o'clock noon on September 7, 2019 at Mount Moriah Church, Pinnacle, North Carolina. Lillian's body will lie in state from 11:00 o'clock A.M. until 11:50 o'clock A.M. prior to the service. Interment at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Pinnacle, North Carolina. Spencer Funeral Home is in charge of all services. Spencer Funeral Home Inc 824 N. Main Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030
