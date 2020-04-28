January 1, 1954 - April 25, 2020 Larry W. Meacham, 66, passed away April 25, 2020. He was born in Winston-Salem to the late Marvin and Frances Meacham. Graduating from North Forsyth High, Larry's career and enjoyment in life were working with his hands whether he was building a structure, fishing, planting a flower garden or preparing a meal. He leaves behind his companion of 30 years, Penny Peddycord; his brother Randy (Kimmy) Meacham; a nephew and 2 nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., WS, NC 27101 or the Salvation Army, P. O. Box 1205, WS, NC 27102. Due to restrictions in place as a result of the Coronavirus, the funeral service will be held for family only. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Meacham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries