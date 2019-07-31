February 10, 1935 - July 27, 2019 Ann Chaplin McNinch, 84, beloved wife and loving mother, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home in Charlotte, NC. She was born February 11, 1935, in Charlotte, NC to the late Saxby Chaplin and Elizabeth Mather Chaplin. Ann was an avid reader and loved tending to flowers in her garden. She was artistic and creative. Ann was a thoughtful and loving friend, never forgetting a birthday or other special remembrance. She inspired others with her warmth, grace, perseverance and quiet strength. She was loved by everyone who met her. Ann is survived by her daughter, Blair McNinch Duncan, of Winston-Salem, NC and son, Samuel S. "Bo" McNinch, IV (Gigi) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, Hunter and Merritt Duncan, Megan, Anna and Bryan McNinch; step-granddaughters, Landon Wehbe (Ramsey) and Ally Maguire (Tim); sister, Jeanne Rudisill; brother, Saxby Chaplin (Elizabeth); and brother-in-law, Jerry McNinch (Barbara). She was preceded in death by husband Samuel S. McNinch, III; sister Betty Blythe; son-in-law Bobby Duncan; sister-in-law Sissy Fox (Buddy); and step-grandson John Lacey. A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, in the sanctuary of Myers Park Unity Methodist Church with a reception following in the Parish Life Building. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28226.
