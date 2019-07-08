December 3, 1937 - July 4, 2019 WALKERTOWN Ruth Ann Martin McNeill, 81, went home to be with her Lord Thursday night, July 4, 2019 at her home. Ruth was born on December 3, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Paul B. and Clara Davis Martin. She was a member of Walkertown Baptist Church, and was retired from The Fabric Center where she worked for 22 years. Ruth loved to crochet and sew, and enjoyed travelling and camping as long as she was able. She loved her family very much. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Otis McNeill; brother, P. B. Martin, and brother-in-law, Bill McNeill. Ruth is survived by her son, Michael McNeill; sister, Carol Martin McNeill; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lorene Mabe and Allen; her beloved niece, Teresa, and numerous other nieces and nephews, and caregivers, Tamika, Clara and Terri. There will be an 11:00 am graveside service held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Gardens of Memory with Pastor Herb Mabe and Minister Terri Marline officiating. There will be no formal visitation, but Mrs. McNeill will lie in state from noon until 5:00pm on Monday July 8, 2019. Memorials may be made to Belews Creek Christian Church, PO Box 185 Belews Creek, NC 27009. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is serving the McNeill family. Burroughs Funeral Home PO Box 471 Walnut Cove, NC 27052

