November 18, 1926 - August 21, 2019 Paul Walter McNeill, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born November 18, 1926 in High Point, NC. He moved to Seagrove, NC, where he met his wife, Helen Jordan. They were married for 71 years and were a magnetic and beautiful couple. During WWII, Paul served in the Parachute Infantry Division, Asiatic Pacific Theater until his honorable discharge of March 21, 1945. After his military service, he and Helen lived in High Point, NC until 1954, when they moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where they built a home and raised their family. They lived a full and generous life, and he and Helen dedicated their daily lives to being examples of Christ in the world. They were long standing active members of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Paul loved his church, and he was always willing to share his beliefs to help others and was never shy to share those beliefs, even through his favorite song, "Jesus Loves Me." While nurturing his family, Paul was a hardworking and dedicated office manager at Bowen Town and Country Furniture for 34 years until he retired. Paul loved spending time with his family on trips to the beach and mountains, and he thoroughly enjoyed testing his handyman skills around the house. He was preceded in death by Helen J. McNeill (wife), Walter and Lona McNeill (parents), Clinton McNeill (brother), Dorothy Idol (sister) and Verlene Maness (sister). He is survived by a loving and grateful family whose lives he shaped: three children, Libby Oakley (Lynn), Sylvia Eddins (Gary) and Paul D. McNeill (Nancy); ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5000 Country Club Road at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Frank Vogler and Sons Clemmons Chapel 2849 Middlebrook Drive

