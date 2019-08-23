November 18, 1926 - August 21, 2019 Paul Walter McNeill, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born November 18, 1926 in High Point, NC. He moved to Seagrove, NC, where he met his wife, Helen Jordan. They were married for 71 years and were a magnetic and beautiful couple. During WWII, Paul served in the Parachute Infantry Division, Asiatic Pacific Theater until his honorable discharge of March 21, 1945. After his military service, he and Helen lived in High Point, NC until 1954, when they moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where they built a home and raised their family. They lived a full and generous life, and he and Helen dedicated their daily lives to being examples of Christ in the world. They were long standing active members of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Paul loved his church, and he was always willing to share his beliefs to help others and was never shy to share those beliefs, even through his favorite song, "Jesus Loves Me." While nurturing his family, Paul was a hardworking and dedicated office manager at Bowen Town and Country Furniture for 34 years until he retired. Paul loved spending time with his family on trips to the beach and mountains, and he thoroughly enjoyed testing his handyman skills around the house. He was preceded in death by Helen J. McNeill (wife), Walter and Lona McNeill (parents), Clinton McNeill (brother), Dorothy Idol (sister) and Verlene Maness (sister). He is survived by a loving and grateful family whose lives he shaped: three children, Libby Oakley (Lynn), Sylvia Eddins (Gary) and Paul D. McNeill (Nancy); ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5000 Country Club Road at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Frank Vogler and Sons Clemmons Chapel 2849 Middlebrook Drive
Most Popular
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
City will drop Dixie from Winston-Salem fair name. 'Words matter' argument wins out over criticism of symbols over substance.
-
'Back-loaded' hurricane season bearing down on U.S. coastlines
-
What's the channel number for the ACC Network on Spectrum?
-
Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter to make Broadway debut as Hamilton on Sunday
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately