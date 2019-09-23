January 23, 1952 - September 19, 2019 Revia McNebb, 67, of Winston-Salem, NC died Thursday at her home. She was born January 23, 1952 in Forsythe County. She is survived by two sons. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 PM at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Winston Salem. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. The family will receive friends at the church thirty minutes prior to the service. The family will assemble at 100 Capital Lodging Court, Winston Salem in preparation for the funeral procession. Arrangements are by Haskins Funeral Home & Cremations, Goldsboro, NC.

