February 5, 1941 - September 23, 2019 Tommy McNabb, 78, of Winston-Salem, departed this life on September 23 of metastatic melanoma. He was born in Cliffside, NC on February 5, 1941 to the late William Haynes and Juanita Crawford McNabb. Leaving behind his wife Trena Yates McNabb and ten times more loving friends than anyone else we know; children Julie Joiner Robards and Robert Joiner; grandchildren Robert Davis, Shelby Davis and Jessica Robards; sister Peggy Hadden and nieces Julie Hadden and Jane Murphy from Tennessee. He loved adventures, traveling to see the world, working on and driving his MGs. He served in the Army and graduated from Clemson University, SC with a degree in engineering. He began a career in photography even while in college. He opened his own photography studio in Winston-Salem, providing photographs to corporations and individuals until his retirement in 2005. In 1979 he began to seriously pursue his interest in the craft of blacksmithing and knifemaking, studying at Penland School of Craft, John C. Campbell Folk School and Sloss Furnaces in Alabama, concentrating on Damascus steel. In 1992 he gathered some friends and fellow knife makers together, forming a group he named the North Carolina Custom Knifemakers Guild. He served as their first president. After drumming up support for an exclusively custom-made knife show to be held in North Carolina, the first show of the SouthEastern Custom Knife Show was held in 1995 in Durham, NC. The next year it was moved to Winston-Salem with Tommy as director (1995-2005). Tommy has always been willing to share his knowledge with others, inviting people of all ages into his own shop to promote and teach blacksmithing and knife making. He also taught classes through workshops for the NC Chapter of Artist Blacksmith Association of North America; Montgomery Community College; NC Custom Knifemakers Guild; ABS-Batson Hammer-In; free demonstrations or with individuals in his own shop. He was a member of Artist Blacksmith Association of North America (ABANA) (past treasurer); Piedmont Craftsmen; Alabama Forge Council; American Bladesmiths Society (ABS) and others. He continued to tutor individuals until his most recent hospitalization. Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care Center), Stokes Team. The family will be receiving friends on Friday, September 27th from 6:00 till 8:00 pm at Grace Fellowship Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 11:00 am at Grace Fellowship Church, 4015 Brownsboro Rd., Winston-Salem. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
