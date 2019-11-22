WINSTON-SALEM - Mr. Donald Douglas McMillian, 52, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. A time of celebration of life will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, from noon until 2:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy.
