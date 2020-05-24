McMichael, Edwin "Eddie" James January 19, 1933 - May 21, 2020 Mr. Edwin "Eddie" James McMichael, 87, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County, NC on January 19, 1933 to the late Fannie Sue Cambell McMichael and Obadiah Watson McMichael. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Eddie was a kindhearted man with a giving heart. He was known for his work ethic, providing for his family, helping neighbors, the community, and perfect strangers. He was the absolute definition to "giving the shirt off his back." He started the first golf cart company in North Carolina, McTron Inc. and was the operator for over 50 years. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by four sisters. He is survived by the love of his life of 62 years, Marie Combs McMichael; a son, Keith Edwin McMichael and wife Sharon; a daughter, Kristie Spencer; three grandchildren, Bryson Spencer, Kasey McMichael, and Brayden Spencer; and two sisters. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the McMichael family. Online Condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
