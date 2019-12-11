July 9, 1935 - December 8, 2019 Our devoted and much adored father Hugh Morris McKnight, Sr. passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born July 9, 1935 in Forsyth County to Ernest and Lona McKnight. He graduated from James A. Gray High School in 1953 and N.C. State University in 1959 with a B.S. in electrical engineering with honors. He completed his master's degree in material science from Lehigh University in 1967 and retired from Lucent Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Mr. McKnight was a member of Lewisville Baptist Church and enjoyed golf, running, beach trips, and spending time with his family. Preceding him in death were his wife Naydean, his parents, and his sister Lona McKnight Henderson. Surviving are his sister Mary Ruth McKnight Fox, his brothers Ernest P. McKnight (Rose) and Thomas G. McKnight (Kay); his children Morris McKnight (Ella), Monica (Michael) Graves, Michael McKnight (Danielle), and Michelle (Brian) Fisher; seven grandchildren, Kendra (Jerry) Plemmons, Ashlyn (Jay) Perkins, Matt Moorefield (Danielle), Andrew Moorefield (Caitie), Luke Moorefield, Drake Fisher, and Brandon Lyon; twelve great-grandchildren Jada Plemmons, Titus Plemmons, Xia Plemmons, Elias Plemmons, Judah Plemmons, JJ Perkins, Clifton Perkins, Winslow Perkins, Marissa Moorefield, Phoenix Moorefield, Aspen Moorefield, Weston Moorefield; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 on Saturday, December 14th before the funeral service. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, December 14th at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel, 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023 with Mr. Jay Perkins officiating. Burial will follow at Lewisville Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Hayworth-Miller. If you wish to make a memorial donation, our charity of choice is the Dementia Society of America at P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
