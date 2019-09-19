February 20, 1930 - September 17, 2019 Mrs. Peggy Tally McKnight, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth County on February 20, 1930 to the late Shelton Odell and Golda Moser Tally. Mrs. McKnight was a member of Ketner's Church of Christ and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an excellent seamstress, cook, and loved flower and vegetable gardening. Preceding her in death was her husband of 58 years, Clarence "Bill" McKnight; two brothers, Shelton Tally, Jr. and Robert Tally and a sister, Marion Davis. Surviving is a son, Randy McKnight and wife, Denise of Lewisville; three daughters, Cindy Mann and husband, Rick of King, Connie Mathis of East Bend, and Bonnie Richardson and husband, Jerry of Germanton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ketner's Church of Christ, 7945 Curtina Lane, Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

