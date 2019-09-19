February 20, 1930 - September 17, 2019 Mrs. Peggy Tally McKnight, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth County on February 20, 1930 to the late Shelton Odell and Golda Moser Tally. Mrs. McKnight was a member of Ketner's Church of Christ and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an excellent seamstress, cook, and loved flower and vegetable gardening. Preceding her in death was her husband of 58 years, Clarence "Bill" McKnight; two brothers, Shelton Tally, Jr. and Robert Tally and a sister, Marion Davis. Surviving is a son, Randy McKnight and wife, Denise of Lewisville; three daughters, Cindy Mann and husband, Rick of King, Connie Mathis of East Bend, and Bonnie Richardson and husband, Jerry of Germanton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ketner's Church of Christ, 7945 Curtina Lane, Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately