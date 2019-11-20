May 3, 1943 - November 19, 2019 Boonville James Howard McKnight, 76, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born May 3, 1943 in Yadkin County to the late Willie Hardin McKnight and Ruth Davis McKnight. Howard graduated from Boonville High School in 1961 and taught his first year at Reidsville High School. He then taught at Forbush High School from 1966 to 2000, where he was a biology and AP biology teacher. In 2018 Howard was inducted into Forbush High School Hall of Fame. He also served on the Yadkin County Board of Education from 2000 to present. Surviving is his brother, Dennis (Lynn) McKnight; nieces, Scarlett (Trey) Parnell, Cortney (Jeff) Yahn; great-niece, Lucy Yahn; great-nephews, Hudson Yahn, Mason Parnell. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Richmond Hill Baptist Church by the Rev. Will Hamric and the Rev. Dan Merritt. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville, which is serving the McKnight family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuenralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
