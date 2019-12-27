March 2, 1929 - December 23, 2019 Dorothy Mae "Dot" Essex McKnight died Monday, the 23rd of December, 2019 at Trinity Elms in Clemmons, NC. Born in Davie County on March 2, 1929 to Charlie Jennings Essex and Martha O'Della "Della" Orrell Essex, Dot was a graduate of Shady Grove High School and attended Draughn's Business College in Forsyth County. For many years she was the secretary and treasurer of Edmac, Inc. Dot was married to Edgar M. McKnight for 42 years. "Lonesome Ed" was a Forsyth County representative in Raleigh for a number of years. Dot loved her family, her home, and delighted in traveling. She was a faithful and active member of Calvary Moravian Church as long as her health permitted. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Gayle McKnight; a granddaughter, Jessica Romahn; stepson, Don McKnight; and brothers: David, Edward, and Glenn Essex. She is survived by her son, Keith McKnight (Norma) of California; a granddaughter, Neva Butler (Scott) of Huntersville; a grandson, Bart McKnight (Linda) of Winston-Salem; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Ann Foil (Edward) of Mocksville; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Calvary Moravian Church, conducted by the Rt. Rev. Lane A. Sapp. Interment will follow at Salem Moravian Graveyard. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Trinity Elms for their loving care. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
McKnight, Dorothy Mae Essex
