October 2, 1957 - May 14, 2020 Mrs. Robin Denise Baynes McKeown, 62, of Clemmons, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County on October 2, 1957, to Paul G. and Carol A. Baynes. Denise was an alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She was retired from the WSFCS/Children's Center with twenty-nine years of service. Denise was a loving wife, mother, and friend that will be dearly missed. Preceding her in death is her father, Paul G. Baynes, and in-laws, Grumpy and Grammy McKeown. Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Carol A. Baynes; husband of thirty-nine years, Ken McKeown, Jr.; three children: Lauren, Adam, and Austin; sister, Paula Gavlik; two nephews, John Paul and Thomas Gavlik; three dear friends, Lloyd and Dru Whitley and Mary Ann Johnson; and many other friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

