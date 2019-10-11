Winston-Salem - David C. McIntyre, Jr., 65, passed away Tuesday at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. Visitation 12:30 pm. (Hooper)
