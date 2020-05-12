February 2, 1936 - May 9, 2020 John "Wayne" McInnis of Lewisville passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Greensboro. The family was not allowed to visit in person, but their love surrounded him until the end. His wife Shirley; daughter, Dawn Spease and son-in-law Tony; son, Mitchell McInnis and daughter-in-law Melissa, and a very devoted and much-loved grandson Clinton Wayne "C.W." Spease have memories of him to cherish forever. Wayne was born into the family of John A. and Madeline Dorse McInnis with a sister, Gail Bargoil (George) of Lewisville and a brother, "Butch" of Las Vegas, Nevada. Wayne also had other loved ones in his life, Ronald and Timothy McInnis, special nieces and nephews, and lots of neighborhood kids he watched grow up that were special to him. Wayne retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., #65 Machine Shop, as a Certified Welder with 36 years of dedicated service. He also served 20 years on the Board of Directors at Surry-Yadkin Electric Coop where he made many special friends. He loved his antique tractors and hit and miss engines. Spending the week at the southeast Old Thresher's Reunion in Denton was the happiest time of the year for him. Wayne was also very mechanical minded, which led him to open his own auto repair shop, "Wayne's Garage." He treasured his memories and life lessons that he learned from his grandparents, Grover and Pearl Dorse. In keeping with Wayne's wishes amid the coronavirus outbreak, there will be a private family graveside service on Tuesday at West Bend Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Lawrence Warden officiating. The family deeply appreciates all your thoughts and prayers. We will be together again. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

