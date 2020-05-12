February 2, 1936 - May 9, 2020 John "Wayne" McInnis of Lewisville passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Greensboro. The family was not allowed to visit in person, but their love surrounded him until the end. His wife Shirley; daughter, Dawn Spease and son-in-law Tony; son, Mitchell McInnis and daughter-in-law Melissa, and a very devoted and much-loved grandson Clinton Wayne "C.W." Spease have memories of him to cherish forever. Wayne was born into the family of John A. and Madeline Dorse McInnis with a sister, Gail Bargoil (George) of Lewisville and a brother, "Butch" of Las Vegas, Nevada. Wayne also had other loved ones in his life, Ronald and Timothy McInnis, special nieces and nephews, and lots of neighborhood kids he watched grow up that were special to him. Wayne retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., #65 Machine Shop, as a Certified Welder with 36 years of dedicated service. He also served 20 years on the Board of Directors at Surry-Yadkin Electric Coop where he made many special friends. He loved his antique tractors and hit and miss engines. Spending the week at the southeast Old Thresher's Reunion in Denton was the happiest time of the year for him. Wayne was also very mechanical minded, which led him to open his own auto repair shop, "Wayne's Garage." He treasured his memories and life lessons that he learned from his grandparents, Grover and Pearl Dorse. In keeping with Wayne's wishes amid the coronavirus outbreak, there will be a private family graveside service on Tuesday at West Bend Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Lawrence Warden officiating. The family deeply appreciates all your thoughts and prayers. We will be together again. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Most Popular
-
Vivian Burke, a longtime member of the city council and matriarch of a family deeply entrenched in local politics, has died
-
Tyson worker at Wilkesboro processing plant: 'It’s infested now. … We’re between a rock and hard place.'
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Winston-Salem rehab center previously cited for failure to practice infectious disease protocols
-
As COVID-19 cases rise, Hanes Mall, other retailers reopen
-
Woman killed, her brother injured in early morning shooting
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a $50 gift card from Dalton's Crossing.
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately