November 10, 1947 - February 1, 2020 KERNERSVILLE - Ralph Julian McHone passed away peacefully at his home on February 1, 2020 at the age of 72. Ralph was a caring husband and father. Ralph is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn, two daughters, Sheila (Tony) Ball and Rhonda (Scott) Day, and two grandchildren Aaron Ball and Amber Lennon, sisters, Evelyn (Garnie) East of Max Meadows, VA, Irene Manuel of Elon College, NC, Margaret Gallimore of Madisonville, KY, Helen (Richard) Dennis of Mebane, NC, brothers, Lonnie (Libby) McHone and Jerry (Shirley) McHone, both of Wytheville, VA, and brother-in-law, James R. Rowe III, of Dublin, VA, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, L.S. and Annie McHone and three brothers-in-law. A special thank you to the Trellis Supportive Care team who assisted his family with care over the past year. A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Kerwin Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Hawtree officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at West End Cemetery in Wytheville, VA with Pastor Richard Collins officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the McHone family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Kerwin Baptist Church, 4520 Old Hollow Road, Kernersville, NC 27284, The Gideons International or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
McHone, Ralph Julian
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph McHone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately