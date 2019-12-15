July 31, 1935 - December 12, 2019 Mr. Douglas Randolph McHone, 84, of Pinnacle, NC went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Patrick Springs Va. on July 31, 1935 to John Edger and Nellie Mae McHone he had a large family of ten brothers and sisters. Douglas was a quiet man that enjoyed watching westerns and earlier in life, when he was able, he loved to fish. He was a self-employed carpenter and wood-worker most of his life and enjoyed watching a piece of wood come to life under his direction. He met and married Betty Lou Quesinberry McHone and together they had four children; Mike (Diane) McHone, Donnie R. (Teresa) McHone, Patricia McHone Sheets, and the late Jeffery Wayne McHone.. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Jeffrey Dewayne McHone, Brittany Sheets, Cody Sheets, Joseph McHone, Jeremy McHone and Joshua McHone. Five great-grandchildren; Alexus McHone, Gage McHone, Kadence McHone, Adaley McHone and Wesley who is on-the-way. He also leaves behind his furry friend, Butch who always kept him company. Preceding him in death is his wife and one son. The McHone family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Monday, December 16th at 2:00 PM at Cox- Needham with Pastor Eddie Sawyers officiating. Mr. McHone will be laid to rest in Volunteer Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Cox-Needham 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately