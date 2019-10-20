January 21, 1948 - October 14, 2019 Jackson "Fred" Fredrick McGuire, 71, of Linwood, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home. He was born January 21, 1948 in Pembroke, VA to the late James McGuire and Irene Fortner McGuire. Fred proudly served in the United States Navy and was a hardworking man who went out of his way to help anyone who needed it. He was a loving friend, husband, father and grandfather who will be missed dearly. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Edward McGuire and loving puppy, Toby McGuire. Fred is survived by his wife, Bonita McGuire; daughter, Shawn (Tim) Devinney ; granddaughter, Sarah Bogue; sister, Darlene Hedrick; sister-in-law, Donna McGuire; and nephew, Larry "Dino" (Jo) Mcguire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Carolina Cremation is assisting the McGuire family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
