July 23, 1930 - September 2, 2019 Nancy Duckworth McGee, 89, of Advance, NC, passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2019 at Trinity Elms in Clemmons, NC. She was born in Fayetteville, NC on July 23, 1930 to the late Paul Calloway Duckworth and the late Elizabeth M. Duckworth. Nancy graduated from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, VA in 1947 and from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN in 1977, earning a bachelor's degree in English. While attending Salem College, Nancy met Alan McGee. They fell in love and married in 1950, which interrupted her pursuit of a college education. A hallmark of Nancy's life was her determination to graduate from college. Over the course of the next 27 years, while raising four children and moving to six states, Nancy took courses at four separate colleges to finally earn her degree at the age of 47. If that weren't enough, during this time she spent countless hours volunteering in local hospitals, in a juvenile court system, and teaching children in church pre-school and after school programs. Nancy's life was marked by her devotion to God, her husband and family. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a life-long learner, an amateur poet and a voracious reader. She loved traveling with her husband and spending time in the North Carolina mountains. She derived the greatest joy in her later years from her great-grandchildren and loved their visits and hearing about their growth and development. Nancy was an active member of Clemmons United Methodist Church and the Upper Room Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Alan McGee, her husband of 66 years, her daughters, Janice Marshall McGee and Susan Elizabeth Smith and her brothers, Paul Frederick Duckworth and Roderick Lamar Duckworth. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Sandra McGee of Winston-Salem; her daughter and son-in-law, Nanci and Chris Robinson of Swansboro; grandchildren, Marshall McGee and his wife, Melissa of Ashburn, VA, Sarah McGee Girard and her husband, Richard of Islamorada, FL, Shannon Robinson Ray of Virginia Beach, VA, and Christopher Robinson of Swansboro and five great-grandchildren, Davis, Carys, Conner, Emma Kate McGee, and Richard Girard, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Ella Mae Drinkard Duckworth of Lynchburg, VA, and six nephews and nieces. The family extends its appreciation to the staff at Trinity Elms for their loving care of Nancy. A celebration of her life by her immediate family will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to Clemmons United Methodist Church or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. McGee. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
