September 7, 1937 - January 14, 2020 Ms. Eleanor P. McGee, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate in Charlotte, NC. Eleanor was born in Forsyth County, on September 7, 1937, to Margaret C. and Waldo S. McGee. She graduated from John W. Hanes High School and continued her education at City Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduation she worked for City Hospital and furthered her nursing career with Forsyth Memorial Hospital, Hanes Hosiery Medical Department, eventually retiring from Sara Lee's Medical Department. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Elliott. Surviving are her loving sister, Margaret M. Bovender (Buddy); two nieces, Nicole Marchan (Ray) and Anna Hellman (Greg); two nephews, Rob Bovender (Carrie) and Andy Bovender (Amy); and eight great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Olivet Moravian Church, with The Rev. Matthew W. Allen officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olivet Moravian Church: 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
