August 15, 1926 - February 22, 2020 Nancy L. McDonald passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 22, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Alan McDonald. She is survived by her twin sons, Thomas Gray McDonald of Lewisville, NC and William Angus McDonald of Winston-Salem, NC; her daughter, Laura McDonald Borden of San Carlos, CA; sister, Marion Leiner of Washington, NC; brother, Louis Leiner of Wilmington, NC and her three grandchildren, Casey Borden, Sara Borden, and Cam McDonald. Nancy grew up in Carolina Beach, NC and served as a beach lifeguard there. She was a skilled swimmer and taught her family to sail at an early age. She continued to swim at the "Y" well into her eighties. Nancy was a career RN, and a graduate of Watts Nursing School in Durham, NC. She was a specialist in dialysis treatment and served as a consultant to Blue Cross Blue Shield in that capacity. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Durham. Nancy was an avid gardener, and her yard on Sprunt Avenue in Durham was beautifully planted with azaleas, Japanese maples, lilies, irises, daffodils, and roses. Her summer vegetable garden, although small in size, was always bountiful. She enjoyed genealogy research and collected dolls for many years. She had planned carefully for the last years of her life and enjoyed all of the activities at Brighton Gardens assisted living facility in Winston-Salem so that she could be near her sons. A memorial service is planned for her at First Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC27023
Most Popular
-
Routine Uber ride takes a frightening turn for local business owner
-
Winston-Salem lawyer barred from handling client accounts
-
Forsyth's second Cracker Barrel opens off Union Cross Road
-
'American Idol' judges tell High Point native to take her audition to the street. See how she did.
-
Hold off on new trial for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, N.C. Attorney General says in petition to N.C. Supreme Court
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately