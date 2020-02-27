August 15, 1926 - February 22, 2020 Nancy L. McDonald passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 22, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Alan McDonald. She is survived by her twin sons, Thomas Gray McDonald of Lewisville, NC and William Angus McDonald of Winston-Salem, NC; her daughter, Laura McDonald Borden of San Carlos, CA; sister, Marion Leiner of Washington, NC; brother, Louis Leiner of Wilmington, NC and her three grandchildren, Casey Borden, Sara Borden, and Cam McDonald. Nancy grew up in Carolina Beach, NC and served as a beach lifeguard there. She was a skilled swimmer and taught her family to sail at an early age. She continued to swim at the "Y" well into her eighties. Nancy was a career RN, and a graduate of Watts Nursing School in Durham, NC. She was a specialist in dialysis treatment and served as a consultant to Blue Cross Blue Shield in that capacity. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Durham. Nancy was an avid gardener, and her yard on Sprunt Avenue in Durham was beautifully planted with azaleas, Japanese maples, lilies, irises, daffodils, and roses. Her summer vegetable garden, although small in size, was always bountiful. She enjoyed genealogy research and collected dolls for many years. She had planned carefully for the last years of her life and enjoyed all of the activities at Brighton Gardens assisted living facility in Winston-Salem so that she could be near her sons. A memorial service is planned for her at First Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC27023

