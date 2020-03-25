December 1, 1944 - March 22, 2020 Mrs. Glenda Pardue McDaniel passed away on March 22, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care. Glenda was born on December 1, 1944 to James Allen Pardue and Ruth Hayes Pardue in Surry County. Glenda was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed a long and rewarding nursing career, retiring from Novant Health with 46 years of dedicated service. She often said next to Christ and her family, nursing is what she loved. Glenda never met a stranger. She enjoyed time spent outdoors, especially the beach. More than anything she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her sister, Jennie Cornatzer. Surviving are her devoted husband of 54 years, Lonnie McDaniel; son, William Frank McDaniel; grandchildren, Sophie and Chloe McDaniel; sisters, Nancy Jackson and Renee Thomas (David); several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Judy McDaniel; and many cherished friends including special friends, Mavis Hash and Judy Cox. A private, family service will be held. Interment will be at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Special thanks to the staff at Trinity Elms and Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda McDaniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries