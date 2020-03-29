November 5, 1946 - March 27, 2020 Tommy McCulloh passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 after a courageous and difficult battle with cancer. He was born to Hal Thomas McCulloh, Sr. and Inez Hilton McCulloh on November 5, 1946 and spent his early years in Clemmons, attending West Forsyth High School where he loved playing and excelled in football and baseball. After retiring from RJR Archer, he pursued a longtime hobby and became a self-taught accomplished photographer. He enjoyed photographing nature, thunderstorms, pretty girls and race cars, especially open-wheeled modified and pro-mods. He was a member of the Artworks Photo Club in Mocksville and was most proud of being selected to document the restoration process of the WinMock Barn at Kinderton. Tommy was pre-deceased by his father, Hal McCulloh and father and mother-in-law, Milton and Elsie Blackburn. He is survived by his mother of Winston-Salem and Phyllis, his wife and sweetheart of over 50 years. Many thanks to all of his friends and family that reached out thru emails, texts and visits to help him thru his illness. And especially, much gratitude to Sherry and Lee McCulloh and to the best neighbors ever, Tammy and Tony Spainhour. Never at a loss for words, Tommy was always honest, kindhearted, a patriot to his country and loyal to his beliefs. He will be ever so greatly missed. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church cemetery by Mr. Tommy Barney. Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Davie County, 291 Eaton Road, Mocksville, NC 27028 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital Street #103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
